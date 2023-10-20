StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in XBiotech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XBiotech by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

