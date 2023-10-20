Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,902 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.25% of First Merchants worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FRME stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $247.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.19%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

