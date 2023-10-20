Strs Ohio Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Cactus worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 25.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Cactus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 370,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 138,790 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Cactus during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 48,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Cactus by 4.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $7,829,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 114,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $7,829,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 114,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,152.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,791 shares of company stock worth $16,614,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WHD stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

