Strs Ohio Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after buying an additional 133,997 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,677,000 after purchasing an additional 784,200 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,339,000 after acquiring an additional 844,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.