Strs Ohio Purchases 10,437 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

