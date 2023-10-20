Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Valmont Industries worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $237.69 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

