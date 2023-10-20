Strs Ohio Takes $6.52 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of American Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,078,000 after acquiring an additional 356,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.19 and a one year high of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.78 and its 200-day moving average is $116.11.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

