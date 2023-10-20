Strs Ohio Takes $6.92 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $434,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $138,509,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atlassian by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,032,000 after acquiring an additional 866,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $129,166,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $192.40 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $215.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $947,752.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 196,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,221,438.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $947,752.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 196,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,221,438.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $255,187.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,675,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,684 shares of company stock valued at $66,369,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.