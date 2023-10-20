Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $61,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,836,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,113,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

