Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,650 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 218,898 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of SEA worth $59,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in SEA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 782,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $67,706,000 after acquiring an additional 102,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,363 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $1,230,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Down 1.2 %

SEA stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.