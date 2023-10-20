Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $56.31 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 828,556 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cenovus Energy worth $56,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.