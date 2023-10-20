Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $66.88 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,774 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Gartner worth $66,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Gartner Stock Up 0.9 %

Gartner stock opened at $353.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.08 and a 1-year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

