Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,667 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $56,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,184.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 111.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.43 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.17.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $330.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.