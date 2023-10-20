Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Yum China worth $57,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 22.1% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,690,000 after purchasing an additional 555,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Yum China by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Yum China Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.