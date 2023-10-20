Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,091 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Entergy worth $51,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,598,160,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,167.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Entergy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $93.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

