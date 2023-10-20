Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 41,261 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SBA Communications worth $54,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 53,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $189.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Bank of America downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.56.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.



SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

