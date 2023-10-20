Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 73,961 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Kellanova worth $57,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kellanova by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kellanova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $3,914,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,865,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,488,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $3,914,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,865,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,488,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 666,800 shares of company stock worth $38,844,306. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Kellanova from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

