Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 90,201 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,201 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of FirstEnergy worth $55,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,663 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,989,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,445 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 934,346 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. Guggenheim cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

