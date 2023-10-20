Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Datadog worth $62,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after buying an additional 1,446,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.50, a PEG ratio of 1,779.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock valued at $103,457,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

