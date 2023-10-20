Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73,360 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Garmin worth $58,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Allan Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 9,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,893,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

GRMN stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.04 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

