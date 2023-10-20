Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$12.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.75.

Several analysts have commented on SGY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGY

Surge Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Surge Energy stock opened at C$9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$913.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.28. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.80 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 1.2496626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.