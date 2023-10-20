Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.39.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
