Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 604,621 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,913,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 624,627 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 627,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 225,396 shares in the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

