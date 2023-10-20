Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report released on Monday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.