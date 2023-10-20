Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.83. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 182,394 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $1,744,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,277,960.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,725,000 shares of company stock worth $11,168,750. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $764.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 317.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 495,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,508,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,560,000 after purchasing an additional 425,250 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 340,746 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

