Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 price objective on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$63.31.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
