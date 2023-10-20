Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of TME opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

