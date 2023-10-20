Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.23, but opened at $49.66. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Terex shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 496,858 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TEX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 258.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Terex by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 2,821.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 714,205 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Terex by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

