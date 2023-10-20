Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $271.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.26.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $220.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $698.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.19. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

