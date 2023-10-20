Tesla’s (TSLA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $125.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $232.26.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $220.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.