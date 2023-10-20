The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $371.46 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $422.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

