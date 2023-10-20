The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after buying an additional 5,039,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,447,000 after buying an additional 142,399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,199,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,098,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

