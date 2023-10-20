Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $630.00 to $580.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific traded as low as $469.98 and last traded at $470.50, with a volume of 723821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $484.77.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.13.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

