Tiaa Fsb Buys 9 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,496.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,533.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,531.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,249.36 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,106. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

