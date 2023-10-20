Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $435.87 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.79 and its 200 day moving average is $384.41. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.