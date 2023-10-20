Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Citigroup by 21.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,474 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 120,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 76.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.1 %

C stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

