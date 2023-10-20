Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 874.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 122.1% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TFC opened at $28.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

