Tiaa Fsb Has $386,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

