Tiaa Fsb Invests $599,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

American International Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

