Tiaa Fsb Sells 209 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 544,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $102,369,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $255.31 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average of $220.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

