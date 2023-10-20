Tolga Bilgin Acquires 2,976,747 Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Stock

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) insider Tolga Bilgin bought 2,976,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £2,470,700.01 ($3,017,833.16).

Genel Energy stock opened at GBX 86.10 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of £240.56 million, a PE ratio of -165.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.41. Genel Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 76 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 147.80 ($1.81). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.93.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

