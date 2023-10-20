Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$81.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$73.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$68.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.11. The stock has a market cap of C$24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2762815 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.