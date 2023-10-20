Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.04.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$73.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.10.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 51.66%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2762815 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

