Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$86.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$82.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$84.04.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TOU opened at C$73.28 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.34 and a 12 month high of C$84.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$68.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2762815 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

