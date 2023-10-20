Truist Financial Cuts Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $90.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

