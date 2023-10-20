Truist Financial Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $70.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

PYPL stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.