Truist Financial Raises Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $285.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $234.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,290,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

