Truist Financial Trims MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price to $20.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a market cap of $385.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 54.60%. Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 132,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,001,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,171,140.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

