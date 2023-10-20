Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 101,897.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $237.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $221.82 and a one year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

