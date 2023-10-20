Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $66.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

