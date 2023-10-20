Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 518,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,956,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 510,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,018,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $190.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $168.00 and a 12 month high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

